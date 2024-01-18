Darius Slay: Eagles' defensive coordinator change was like being in two marriages

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai late in the season and handed the coordinator responsibilities to assistant Matt Patricia. It did not go well, and the Eagles went 1-4 in five games with Patricia calling the defense. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay says it was tough.

Slay, one of the Eagles' defensive captains, said the transition made things difficult on the players.

"I've never been part of that, a whole new coordinator coming in," Slay told reporters in the Eagles' locker room on Wednesday. "That's tough, but I don't control that kind of stuff. I just try to do my job the best I can. Trying to find two identities. It's tough. It's like having two marriages. You know how hard two marriages would probably be in a household? Two personalities of two women? That's tough. No offense to the women. That's crazy talk. One might want her feet rubbed, one might want her shoulder rubbed. That's crazy."

Slay has a long history with Patricia, having played for him in Detroit, and the two did not always see eye to eye. Both have indicated that they were able to put their differences aside in Philadelphia, but the larger issue remained: Whatever Sirianni thought he was fixing by handing the defense over to Patricia wasn't fixed. The Eagles gave up 28 points a game in the games Patricia led their defense, and now their season is over.