Darius Slay on his contract extension: I plan on retiring as an Eagle

After all the assumed drama, Darius Slay is staying with the Eagles after signing a two-year, $42 million contract extension to remain with Philadelphia.

The move came hours after the team re-signed James Bradberry, and it was uncertain after initial reports that Slay would be released after both sides could not agree on a restructured contract.

After signing his new deal, Slay told Dave Spadaro that he planned to retire as an Eagle.

“I plan on retiring as an Eagle. I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “When my time is up, my time will be up from here.”

Traded to the Eagles before the 2020 NFL season, Slay has logged seven interceptions, been elected a team captain, and earned two Pro Bowl nods.

The All-Pro cornerback spent seven seasons with the Lions. Still, it appears Matt Patricia ruined any shot at Slay retiring as a member of the Lions or potentially entering the Hall of Fame with the franchise.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Projecting the Eagles starting defense after first wave of NFL free agency Full 7-round Eagles 2023 mock draft: First wave of free agency edition Former Eagles safety Marcus Epps led the NFL in performance based pay with $880K Projecting the Eagles starting offense after first wave of NFL free agency Eagles agree to 1-year, $5 million deal with QB Marcus Mariota

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire