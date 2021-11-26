Darius Slay confirms he’ll play vs. Giants after spending week in concussion protocol

The Eagles received some excellent news on Friday when star cornerback Darius Slay confirmed that he’ll be available for Sunday’s huge matchup against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Slay left Philadelphia’s win over the Saints with a head injury, but was upbeat during the week and appears to have cleared the concussion protocol.

The Giants will look to push the ball downfield to Kenny Golladay with Freddie Kitchen’s now inserted as the primary play-caller.

Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (quad) and veteran Sterling Shepard (quad) were absent from the early portion of Giants practice and both are expected to be out on Sunday.

