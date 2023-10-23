Darius Slay breaks down his INT with Mike Garafolo
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay breaks down his INT with NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Something was different Sunday night for Miami, even from the blowout loss to the Bills a few weeks ago. And it could be the Dolphins' undoing against Super Bowl-caliber teams.
The call prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
Sunday's win over the Bills was nice for the Patriots, but is Bill Belichick the right coach for the future of the organization?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
The Rangers beat the Astros on Sunday to force a Game 7 and continue a bizarre trend: The road team has won every game in the ALCS.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are back on track.
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
The NFL has had quite enough of teams fighting with each other before games.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.