Darius Rucker talks about the Miami Dolphins' changes, Deebo Samuel and Super Bowl LVI
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Deebo SamuelAmerican-football player (1996-)
Singer and songwriter Darius Rucker talks about the Miami Dolphins' changes, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network