Darius Rucker to perform national anthem before Sunday's Darlington race

Three-time Grammy Award-winning country music artist Darius Rucker is set to perform the national anthem before Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Ways to follow NASCAR from home

Rucker recently performed the pre-race concert before this year‘s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February. The Charleston, South Carolina, native is longtime NASCAR fan and expressed excitement for the opportunity to perform leading up to the race in his home state.

First achieving multi-platinum status as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the iconic pop-rock band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Rucker has also enjoyed success as a solo artist. Rucker has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard country chart and nine No. 1 singles at country radio, including his eight-time platinum version of Old Crow Medicine‘s “Wagon Wheel.”

Sunday‘s 400.2-mile event at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval restarts the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season after a halt due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.