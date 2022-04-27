The Colts hosted defensive tackle Darius Philon on a free agent visit Wednesday.

Philon recently visited the Raiders, whom he played for last season under now-Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Philon, 28, had not played in the NFL since 2018 when he saw action in 11 games with the Raiders in 2021. He injured his knee in Week 18, and the Raiders missed him in the postseason loss to the Bengals.

Philon had a second surgery on his knee in March.

He had two sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries last season.

Philon entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Chargers in 2015. He spent his first four seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Cardinals. Philon never played a down for Arizona.

Darius Philon visits Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk