Darius Phillips says cryptic tweets aren’t about Bengals, teammates

[mm-video type=video id=01fdqmrqpmfr9p4ney6t playlist_id=none player_id=none image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fdqmrqpmfr9p4ney6t/01fdqmrqpmfr9p4ney6t-8a8adf58d143b3aaa149462d532f8411.jpg]

In today’s lesson of don’t take social media too seriously, we have Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips.

Phillips posted a cryptic tweet ahead of his team’s Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears, which some onlookers ran with as his commenting on what might be going on behind the scenes at Paul Brown Stadium.

Reading that much into a player’s vague tweets is never a good idea though and Phillips quickly pushed back, both in the replies and in different comments.

It’s not the first time Phillips has made some interesting-looking comments over the course of the past year though. And fans are especially looking his way right now after fellow cornerback Eli Apple struggled so much in the opener while playing for Trae Waynes. Thanks to his massive upside, fans want to see Phillips get the nod as a starter and not just on punt returns.

Of course, it probably doesn’t help that Carlos Dunlap had a very messy, public breakup with the Bengals last year that is fresh on the minds of fans.

But DP made sure to point out that’s now what is going on here:

Please don’t come on my page talking about another player. Especially one of my teammates. Thank you in advance — Darius Phillips (@4DariusP) September 16, 2021

No it wasn’t at all! That’s my teammate, I would appreciate it if y’all could stop bashing that man like this an easy job to do. — Darius Phillips (@4DariusP) September 16, 2021

[listicle id=46516]