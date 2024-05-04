Darius Morris Dies: Former Los Angeles Lakers Playoffs Starter Was 33
Former NBA player Darius Morris, who started a playoff game for the Los Angeles Lakers and played for four other NBA teams, has died at 33. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.
Morris also played for the University of Michigan from 2009-2011 and is one of five players in school history to have more than 200 assists in a season.
He went on to be drafted by the Lakers with the 41st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
Morris averaged 3.3 points, 1 rebound, and 1.4 assists per game during his NBA career.
His best season was the 2012-13 campaign with the Lakers, where he averaged 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
His best game as a pro came in 2013 when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. On November 16th, Morris scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Morris played seven seasons in the G League and averaged 17.8 points, 4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
He last played for BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque in France.
No information on survivors was immediately available.
