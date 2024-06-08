Darius Luff wins NCAA 110-meter Hurdles Championship

On Friday night, the Nebraska track and field team won another title at the NCAA Championships. Darius Luff took home the gold in the 110-meter hurdles, concluding his collegiate career on a high note.

Luff is the second Husker to secure a title, joining Rhema Otabor, who won the women’s javelin on Thursday night. Luff took the gold in the race with a personal best run of 13.19 seconds.

Luff completed the outdoor season after finishing 14th in the NCAA Indoor Championship in March. He also won the Big Ten Outdoor Championship in the 110-meter hurdles, running a 13.25 to earn the win.

He concluded his collegiate career at Nebraska with four First Team USTFCCCA All-America honors, two in the 60-meter hurdles and two in the 110-meter hurdles.

The champion will now compete in the USA Olympic Trials for a chance to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The trials are set to begin on June 21. The men’s 110-meter hurdles is set to run on June 24 at 5:05 p.m. PST.

Another national champion for @HuskerTFXC! Darius Luff wins the 110m Hurdles title with a personal best of 13.19. 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/XitdsHgWsg — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 8, 2024

