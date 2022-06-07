Darius Leonard: ‘Surgery went well, feel amazing’

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard underwent a procedure to correct a back injury that had been lingering in recent weeks.

The three-time All-Pro will miss the remainder of the offseason workout program, and there is a chance he misses some time during training camp. However, the Colts believe he will be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season.

Leonard tweeted out an update Tuesday following his surgery, stating that it was a success and that he’s ready to get into recovery.

Leonard hasn’t participated in any of the offseason workout programs, and it isn’t clear if it was due to the previous ankle injury,  the back injury or a combination of the two.

It was reported by Larra Overton that the ankle and back injuries are not related.

Hopefully, this rehab won’t linger too long, but Leonard’s status for training camp and the preseason will certainly be a storyline to watch in the coming months.

