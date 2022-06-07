Darius Leonard: ‘Surgery went well, feel amazing’

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard underwent a procedure to correct a back injury that had been lingering in recent weeks.

The three-time All-Pro will miss the remainder of the offseason workout program, and there is a chance he misses some time during training camp. However, the Colts believe he will be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season.

Leonard tweeted out an update Tuesday following his surgery, stating that it was a success and that he’s ready to get into recovery.

Surgery went well, feeling amazing and ready to get back going! If you know me you know I always come back way better than I was! Let’s go man ankle feels amazing and can’t wait to get back moving! Thanks for the texts and calls! https://t.co/jMpee1PStc — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) June 7, 2022

Leonard hasn’t participated in any of the offseason workout programs, and it isn’t clear if it was due to the previous ankle injury, the back injury or a combination of the two.

It was reported by Larra Overton that the ankle and back injuries are not related.

Injury developed in the off-season. Will impact training camp time. No implication or relation to Darius’ previous ankle injury. https://t.co/Y8JHHOlchw — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) June 7, 2022

Hopefully, this rehab won’t linger too long, but Leonard’s status for training camp and the preseason will certainly be a storyline to watch in the coming months.

