It appears Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is headed toward a return Sunday.

Leonard has missed two games with a groin injury, but returned to a limited practice Wednesday and was a full participant Thursday.

“We shall see,” Leonard said Thursday, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. “I get better each day. Just taking it day-by-day, playing it smart.

“Just trying to make sure we cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘I.’ Just making sure we take every precaution we’ve got to take and hopefully when Sunday comes, hopefully I’ll be out there.’’

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the past couple weeks. He was a limited participant. Alie-Cox has 11 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Tight end Jack Doyle (non-football related) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) did not practice Thursday. Kelly was limited a day earlier.

Darius Leonard returns to full practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk