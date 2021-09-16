The Colts could have a few injury concerns for Sunday’s Week Two matchup with the Rams.

Star linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/illness) missed his second day of practice this week. Indianapolis added the illness designation on Thursday, as Leonard had already been listed with the ankle issue. The linebacker did not practice last Friday due to the ankle injury, but still played all 54 of the Colts’ defensive snaps in the loss to the Seahawks.

On the offensive line, left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) also did not practice for the second day in a row. Nelson was listed with his respective injuries last week, but was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice before going in full on Friday.

Plus, defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) was downgraded to a non-participant from limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) remains out. He did not play in last week’s season opener.

Receiver Mike Strachan (ankle) was added to the injury report as a limited participant. Safety Khari Willis (illness) did not participate.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), and defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) all remained limited.

Tight end Jack Doyle received a veteran’s rest day.

Darius Leonard remains out of practice for Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk