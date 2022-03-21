Darius Leonard quickly recruiting Julio Jones after Matt Ryan trade

The Maniac wasted no time in recruiting a wide receiver with a big name after the Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan on Monday

With Ryan coming over via trade from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 third-round pick, the Colts now have to add more talent to the wide receiver room. Linebacker Darius Leonard fired off a tweet in the direction of Julio Jones as soon as the trade report went through.

Playing on Jones’ nostalgia, Leonard offered the chance to reunite with his former quarterback.

@juliojones_11 aye man hear me out! Matt have already thrown you a lot of touchdowns in the dome in Atlanta, y’all could finish what y’all started in Atlanta in the dome here in Indy! 👀 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 21, 2022

Ryan and Jones played in Atlanta for 10 seasons (2011-2020). During that span, they were one of the most unstoppable duos in the NFL. They recorded 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans before the 2021 season so Ryan had to go through a campaign without his top option available. The Titans released Jones last week.

The Colts have a massive need to add to the wide receiver room and Jones would be a great fit in terms of skill. However, he’s dealt with injuries over the last two seasons. In 2021, he battled a hamstring injury all season and wound up recording 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

If the Colts can get Jones to join the roster on a cheaper, prove-it deal. It’s worth the addition. They’ll have to move some money around with the salary cap after trading for Ryan, but that shouldn’t be too difficult with some restructuring.

When healthy, Jones is nearly unstoppable. It’s worth a flier if he’s coming cheap, especially given his connection with Ryan and the need in the wide receiver room.

