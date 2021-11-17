The Colts are down a couple of key players for Wednesday’s practice.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said that linebacker Darius Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson are both out for the first on-field work of the week. Both players were listed with ankle injuries heading into the Week 10 game against the Jaguars, but Nelson played every snap on offense and Leonard was off the field for just five defensive plays.

Leonard had six tackles in the 23-17 win.

Reich called both players day-to-day as the Colts move toward their Week 11 road game against the Bills. Reich also said that kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will not be back from injured reserve this week, so Michael Badgley will handle the kicking duties once again.

Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson not practicing Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk