Darius Leonard would play, even without practicing this week

The Colts have put together the league’s top-ranked defense, and a key part of it said that he wasn’t going to let something as inconsequential as not practicing be the reason he doesn’t join them Sunday against the Browns.

Via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has missed the last two days of practice because of a groin injury, but wasn’t counting himself out.

“I can definitely go out there without practice,” the third-year linebacker said. “I think I’ve seen enough ball to do it.”

While they might proceed carefully, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has played on Sundays in the past without practicing all week, so there’s some precedent.

At the same time, Leonard understands it’s early in the season, and he doesn’t want to put himself at risk of making the problem worse.

“Being a competitor, I want to go,” he said. “I want to be out there. But sometimes you have to have trainers there to take your mind out of it. They have to save you from yourself sometimes.”

The Colts are banged up at linebacker in general, with middle linebacker Anthony Walker missing practice Thursday with a new ankle injury, though Bobby Okereke practiced with a large cast on his hand after having surgery on his broken left thumb.

