Darius Leonard’s penalties help Steelers take lead, 20-16

Darius Leonard could do no wrong last season. He can do no right today.

His penalties are killing the Colts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Colts would have gone into halftime up 16-10, but on the final play of the half, Leonard was penalized for unnecessary roughness with Vance McDonald already wrapped up at the Indianapolis 48. The 15-yard penalty gave the Steelers an untimed down, and Chris Boswell kicked a 51-yard field goal.

On the Steelers’ first possession of the second half, Leonard got another 15-yard penalty that has Pittsburgh in the lead.

Mason Rudolph found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 4-yard gain to the Indianapolis 34-yard line, but Leonard shoved Smith-Schuster after the receiver already was out of bounds. The unnecessary roughness penalty gave the Steelers another 15 yards to the Indianapolis 19.

Six plays later, Rudolph found McDonald for a 7-yard touchdown and a 20-16 lead with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter.

The Steelers’ touchdown drive followed a Colts’ turnover. On fourth down from the Pittsburgh 35-yard line, Brian Hoyer was sacked by Bud Dupree. Hoyer fumbled and Dupree recovered at the Pittsburgh 46.

It does not appear Jacoby Brissett will return at quarterback for the Colts, but his return remains questionable.

Leonard has seven tackles.