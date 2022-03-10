Stability at the quarterback position has eluded the Colts in recent years.

Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard, who was drafted by the Colts in 2018, noted on Twitter after the news that Carson Wentz will be traded to the Commanders that the Colts will be on their fifth different quarterback in Leonard’s five seasons.

“Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best,” Leonard wrote.

The Colts had Andrew Luck as their starting quarterback in Leonard’s rookie year of 2018, Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020, Wentz in 2021 and now a quarterback to be determined in 2022.

For Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, finding a quarterback who can last longer than one year is job No. 1 this offseason.

Darius Leonard notes Colts have had five different quarterbacks in his five seasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk