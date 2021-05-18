Darius Leonard on extension: Hopefully Colts see value I see
The Colts struck gold in the 2018 NFL Draft when they selected linebacker Darius Leonard in the second round and now it is Leonard’s turn to try for a strike of his own.
Leonard is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to cash in after being named a first-team All-Pro in two of his first three seasons. He was a second-teamer the other year and also won the defensive rookie of the year for 2018, which adds up to the resume of someone in line for a massive raise.
“You know what you’ve done, and you know what you deserve,” Leonard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “Hopefully, they see as much value as I see.”
Leonard wasn’t the only star the Colts found in 2018. Guard Quenton Nelson has made first-team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons, although he’s signed through 2022 after the Colts exercised their fifth-year option on his contract and that may make Leonard’s extension more pressing at the moment.
