Darius Leonard: ‘This draft class talks too much for me’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has some advice for the incoming rookie class of 2021: Don’t talk so much and let the play do the talking for you.

In a tweet Leonard put out on Wednesday, he warned incoming rookies of the 2021 draft class to be careful of what they say and how frequently they do so. Leonard claimed the media will do everything they can to twist a player’s words if that player doesn’t live up to expectations.

Some replies to the tweet say that Leonard is a player that might fall into his own category of players who talk too much. But he’s earned the right to talk. Leonard has an All-Pro and two Pro Bowl nods under his belt in just three seasons.

Leonard hasn’t been shy about making his voice heard this offseason. He also had a message for incoming free agents set to sign with the Colts, making sure they understood what kind of culture they were getting into.

Leonard is always someone who will talk the talk because he can back it up by being one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL, and he’s going to continue to use that platform to try and help incoming rookies entering the league.

Related

The top-11 edge rushers in the 2021 draft class

Colts select OT Teven Jenkins in Draft Wire's latest mock draft

Justin Houston to visit Ravens next week

Recommended Stories

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Rookie of the Year Race: Can LaMelo Ball win after injury?

    Despite preseason expectations, basketball fans have seen surprisingly good campaigns from several rookies around the league in 2020-21.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • Tennis-Toni Nadal returns to Tour to work with Auger-Aliassime

    LONDON (Reuters) -Toni Nadal, the man who masterminded nephew Rafa's incredible career, is returning to the Tour as part of the coaching team of Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nadal, 60, decided to step down as Rafa's coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. But he has been tempted back by the chance to work with the 20-year-old and will be in his camp for next week's Monte Carlo Masters -- the tournament at which Nadal made his big breakthrough in 2005 before claiming the first of his 13 French Open titles a few weeks later.

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • James Harden to miss at least 10 days with hamstring strain

    The Nets meanwhile delivered good news on Kevin Durant's status.

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves observations: Jayson Tatum's ceiling on display in monster outing

    Jayson Tatum put forth one of the best games of his career Friday night in a win against Minnesota. His 53-point outing reminded everyone that he's a developing player that still has top-tier potential.

  • Offbeat training methods have Jaron Ennis on cusp of welterweight contention

    Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10

  • Keith Hernandez discusses Mets OF Michael Conforto's controversial walk-off hit by pitch

    Thursday's Mets-Marlins game ended in controversial fashion after Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. SNY announcer Keith Hernandez weighed in.

  • Bruins' Kevan Miller on Capitals' Tom Wilson: 'I respect him a lot'

    Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller had some surprising comments about why he respects Capitals forward Tom Wilson despite his bad reputation across the league.

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.

  • Third-round tee times and pairings for the 85th Masters Tournament

    Here's a look at third-round tee times for the 85th Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

  • Washington releases five players, including TE Thaddeus Moss

    The five players had all struggled to keep their place on the squad, and will not be suiting up in burgundy and gold in 2021.

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Detroit Tigers discover new options with Michael Fulmer's aggressive confidence

    Michael Fulmer could rejoin the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation, depending on Julio Teheran's injury status.