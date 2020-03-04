Colts owner Jim Irsay said recently that all options are on the table at quarterback, which didn’t do anything to temper speculation that the team will be wading into the market at that position when the new league year gets underway.

If they do pursue Philip Rivers or another experienced starter, they’d do so despite having Jacoby Brissett on hand as the team’s incumbent starter. Linebacker Darius Leonard told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he hasn’t considered that option and said that people are not taking into account the absences of key offensive players like T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron when assessing Brissett’s play in 2019.

“I believe in Jacoby. And Jacoby is a pretty good quarterback and showed that early in the season when he had everyone healthy,” Leonard said. “You can look at any quarterback, and if your receivers go down, of course, your numbers are going to go down. . . . a lot of people don’t give [Brissett] enough credit to what type of quarterback he really is, they just see the numbers he put up at the end of the season, but they don’t see the numbers he did with the receivers he did. I don’t feel like the NFL, and people outside the NFL, give him enough respect.”

The Colts opened the year 5-2 and Brissett was playing well before hurting his knee in Week Nine against the Steelers. The Colts lost that game, lost again with Brissett out and saw the quarterback’s production decline as they went 2-5 the rest of the way.

It remains to be seen if they’ll bet on Brissett getting back to the form he showed in the first half of the year, but it seems likely that they’ll hedge that bet with someone other than Brian Hoyer if they do what Leonard hopes they’ll do.

Darius Leonard doesn’t think Jacoby Brissett gets enough respect originally appeared on Pro Football Talk