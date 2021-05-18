Darius Leonard on contract extension: ‘Hopefully we get everything settled’

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts have some very important and very expensive contract extensions coming up, and that includes All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

Entering his walk year, Leonard is in line for a big extension. The Colts have acknowledged they want to get a deal done, and Leonard has proven he deserves a big contract. But finding that middle ground could take some work.

Leonard told reporters Tuesday at spring practice that he hopes the Colts value him near what he believes he’s worth.

“They take value in me and hopefully that’ll show,” Leonard said. “I think that I put in enough work the past three years. I give it my all day in and day out, never miss a day. Once I step on that field, I give everything I’ve got. They know that. And hopefully we get everything settled and we’ll be good to go.”

Earlier this offseason, we took a look at what a contract extension might look like for Leonard. Suffice it to say, the Colts are likely resetting the market at the linebacker position.

Leonard has been nothing short of a star in his first three seasons. The former second-round pick has earned two All-Pro (2018, 2020) nods and two Pro Bowls (2019, 2020) since entering the league.

In just 42 games (42 starts), Leonard has recorded 416 tackles (268 solo), 26 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, 22 passes defended. 15 sacks and seven interceptions.

Not only has Leonard led the Colts in production on the defensive side of the ball, he’s also a leader when it comes to the locker room and bringing the juice on game days.

“I lead by example. When the ones go out there I am going to give it everything I’ve got. I am out there full of energy, pushing everybody, and once you see the ones go out and do that, the twos or whatever are going to follow suit because they don’t want to be the one that gets called,” Leonard said. “They know the standard, they see the standard and they know that they need to be the standard if they want to come out and play for the Colts’ defense.”

The Colts have a number of extensions coming up with some key players, and Leonard’s is likely to be one of the first ones done this offseason.

