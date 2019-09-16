Darius Leonard is in the concussion protocol

Adam Vinatieri will be kicking for the Colts this week, but they may not have Darius Leonard at linebacker against the Falcons.

Head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that Leonard has been placed in the concussion protocol. Leonard was not knocked out of the game, but reported symptoms later and was placed in the protocol after consulting with doctors.

Leonard had 10 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the Titans. Leonard missed one game during his rookie season, although that did not keep him from being named a first-team All-Pro at the end of the year.

Reich also said that cornerback Pierre Desir has a knee injury that the team will monitor throughout the week.