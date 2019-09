The Colts are going to have to stop the Falcons without their best defensive player.

Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is out this week because of a concussion.

He didn’t come out of last weeks’ game, but reported symptoms later.

He’ll be replaced in the lineup by rookie Bobby Okereke.

Defensive end Jabaal Sheard is also out this week.