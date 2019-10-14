Darius Leonard and Clayton Geathers clear concussion protocol

The Colts got their biggest win of the season without two of their top defensive players, but obviously would rather be closer to full strength.

They came closer Monday, as coach Frank Reich announced that linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Clayton Geathers had cleared the concussion protocol.

Leonard missed the last three weeks and Geathers the last one.

They’re still without safety Malik Hooker who is recovering from a knee injury, but the help is welcome for a team that still somehow ranks 16th in total defense.