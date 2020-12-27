Darius Leonard blasts officials for questionable PI calls

The Indianapolis Colts (10-5) imploded on Sunday en route to a 28-24 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) and while much of it was of their own doing, there are plenty of questions surrounding the officiating.

One player who had questions for the officials after the game was Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, who blasted the officials for two questionable calls against the Indy.

Leonard mentioned the questionable defensive pass interference calls against cornerbacks Kenny Moore and T.J. Carrie.

Darius Leonard on the DPI on Kenny Moore (replay showed the ball was tipped): "That was a terrible call, I don’t care, that was awful … and the one against TJ (Carrie), that was a great play by TJ. If you're gonna call the one on TJ, you gotta call the one against TY." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 27, 2020

The officials aren’t the only reason the Colts blew a 17-point lead in the second half of the game, but there were certainly some calls that left everyone scratching their heads. There was even a non-offensive pass interference call when Chase Claypool tackled Carrie on what could have been a pick-six before the ball even arrived.

Every game there are calls that are questionable, but there were a few more in this game that shifted the tide a bit, and Leonard didn’t mince his words in the postgame interviews.