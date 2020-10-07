Darius Leonard, Anthony Castonzo don’t practice for Colts

Defensive end Justin Houston recently shared his belief that the Colts have the top defense in the league, but one key member of the unit is dealing with an injury this week.

Linebacker Darius Leonard did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Leonard injured his groin during last Sunday’s victory over the Bears.

Leonard has 27 tackles and two tackles for loss so far this season.

The Colts also practiced without a starting offensive lineman. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo has a rib injury and didn’t practice after playing all but four snaps against Chicago.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke didn’t practice. He had thumb surgery earlier this week. Tight end Trey Burton had a rest day Wednesday while cornerback T.J. Carrie (hamstring) and linebacker E.J. Speed (elbow) were limited participants.

