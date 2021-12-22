Darius Leonard is the AFC defensive player of the week

It seemed like Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was everywhere on Saturday night as Indianapolis defeated New England 27-17.

Apparently, the league took notice.

Leonard has been named AFC defensive player of the week after putting up 10 total tackles with one tackle for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hit in the victory.

Leonard’s pick off of quarterback Mac Jones came in the red zone, ending a scoring threat. And Leonard now leads the league with six forced fumbles.

It’s the fourth time Leonard has been named AFC defensive player of the week in his career, the last time coming in Week 17 of the 2020 season.

Leonard and the Colts will try to keep things rolling with a game against the Cardinals on Christmas.

