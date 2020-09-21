Darius Leonard accidentally gave away his wedding ring to a fan Sunday

Kevin Hickey

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard helped the defense dominate the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday en route to a 28-11 win, but now he needs some help of his own.

Being the generous person that he is, Leonard gave his pair of gloves to a lucky fan—one of 2,500 in attendance. While the game-worn gloves are exciting enough to get as a fan, there was also a piece of jewelry inside.

In a hilarious twist, Leonard accidentally gave away his wedding ring to a fan after Sunday’s game.



Fortunately, it seems the situation got taken care of and Leonard will get his wedding ring back soon.


Let’s hope Leonard wasn’t in the dog house for too long after misplacing his wedding ring.

Stock up, Stock down in Colts’ 28-11 win over Vikings

 