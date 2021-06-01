The Ravens may add a potential piece for their defensive line.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, tackle Darius Kilgo worked out for Baltimore on Tuesday.

Kilgo has appeared in 29 career games since entering the league as a sixth-round pick out of Maryland in 2015. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Broncos practice squad, becoming a free agent when his contract expired in January.

Kilgo last appeared in a regular-season game for the Titans in 2018 when he played 131 defensive snaps. He’s also spent time with the Patriots, Jaguars, Texans, and Lions.

Darius Kilgo works out for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk