Darius Days leads LSU to victory over ULM in season opener

LSU Tigers men’s basketball and head coach Will Wade are back. On Tuesday night they opened the 2021-22 campaign with an in-state matchup against ULM. The Warhawks were able to keep it close early on in the game but that didn’t last long.

The story of the game was the blistering hot start by Darius Days, he was absolutely on fire all game long. He set career highs in points scored and three-point shots made. He also added six rebounds as the Tigers’ offense scored 101 points on the night.

The LSU bench even got into the act with 32 points led by Tari Eason’s 11 points and 10 rebounds. The 6’8″ forward did all of that on 21 minutes of play. The Tigers were able to get the fastbreak rolling with 24 points and 22 second-chance points. They were also able to get the points inside against the Warhawks.

On the night LSU averaged 1.4 points per possession and led for 39:32 of the 40 minutes played. Just total domination from the basketball team in a game they were expected to win convincingly.

Not a bad night: pic.twitter.com/3YHf3X7qWO — LSU Wire (@lsutigerswire) November 10, 2021

The Tigers will be back on the court Friday as they host Texas State.