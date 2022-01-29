Darius Butler wants consideration for Colts’ DC vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are already beginning their search to replace former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and a former player wants to throw his hat into the ring.

Darius Butler, who played in the NFL for nine seasons and with the Colts for the final six seasons of his career, made it known that he’s available to interview for the opportunity as the new defensive coordiantor.

There is no denying Butler’s intelligence of scheme and technique, especially when it comes to defensive back play. He held several roles throughout his career ranging from cornerback to safety. Few know the intricacies and nuance of defensive back play like Butler.

That said, it’s unlikely that he will get serious consideration for the role. It’s not to say that Butler can’t grow into a defensive coordinator one day. He certainly can. But it would make more sense for the Colts to start him out with a positional role like cornerbacks or defensive backs.

As of Saturday morning, the Colts have two interviews scheduled with many more to come. It’s unlikely that Butler will be among those interviews but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he does get some type of coaching interest down the road.

