Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

Darius Butler: Patriots are 'definitely still a favorite' in AFC East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former NFL DB Darius Butler joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' potential, weighs in on Giants RB Saquon Barkley and discusses life after football. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Malcolm Butler: “Kind of amazing” to play home games where I first became known

    The first time many people became aware of Malcolm Butler was late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Butler was playing for the Patriots when he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the goalline as the Seahawks were trying for a go-ahead touchdown. Butler was an undrafted [more]

  • Jalen Ramsey wants Rams to sign CB Corn Elder: ‘Would be a great addition’

    Jalen Ramsey says he's been trying to get the Rams to sign CB Corn Elder.

  • Rams propose to close double-pass loophole after bizarre Tom Brady play in 2020

    Tom Brady and the Bucs pulled off a bizarre double pass against the Rams last year, and LA is trying to prevent it from happening again.

  • Packers mock draft round-up: Who is Green Bay getting in recent mocks?

    A look at who the Packers are taking in the first round of recent mock drafts.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • Shorthanded Lakers add Andre Drummond after Cavaliers buyout

    One of the biggest names on the buyout market is headed to Los Angeles.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Martin Necas just continues to impress

    Check out which of your fantasy hockey players are skating high or riding low this week.

  • Brad Stevens voices frustration after Celtics' loss to Mavericks

    Brad Stevens didn't hold back when discussing the Celtics' ongoing struggles following Wednesday night's loss to the Mavericks.

  • Detroit Lions president Rod Wood: Patricia, Quinn showed what culture we didn't want

    The Lions hope to bring the NFL draft to Detroit in 2024 and are working with Calvin Johnson on his Hall of Fame celebrations in Canton

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    NEW YORK (AP) Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick makes two picks in Round 1

    Here's why Belichick might trade BACK from 15th overall.

  • NFL Draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall list the Eagles among teams showing most interest

    LSU WR Terrace Marshall said he has talked to the Philadelphia Eagles after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day

  • Yankees announce slew of roster moves, including Miguel Andujar to IL

    The Yankees announced a slew of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of Opening Day, including Miguel Andujar to the IL.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots land two first rounders, fail to trade up for QB

    Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and DJ Bean performed a live mock on the Next Pats Podcast. Could the Patriots land a QB or did their attempts to trade up fall short?

  • Oklahoma City tops Raptors 113-103, snaps 3-game skid

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Svi Mykhailiuk scored 10 of his season-high 22 points during a key fourth-quarter stretch, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 113-103 on Wednesday night. Mykhailiuk made 9 of 14 shots overall and had a career-high nine rebounds. Moses Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

  • Watch: Brad Stevens voices his frustrations after Boston’s 113-108 loss to Dallas

    The Celtics head coach was frustrated postgame

  • Masters: ESPN golf analysts on Tiger Woods’ absence, Dustin Johnson’s defense and stories from the gift shop

    ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange and Andy North on Tiger Woods' absence, Dustin Johnson's defense and stories from the Masters shop.