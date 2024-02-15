Darius Brown II scores 24, Utah State knocks off Wyoming

Utah State guard Darius Brown II (10) drives past San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) | AP

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Darius Brown II had 24 points in Utah State’s 84-76 win against Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Brown added eight rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (21-4, 9-3 Mountain West Conference). Josh Uduje scored 20 points, going 8 of 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Ian Martinez had 13 points and was 3-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

Brendan Wenzel led the way for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-6) with 24 points. Sam Griffin added 18 points and four assists for Wyoming. Mason Walters also had 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Utah State used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 48-45 with 15:49 left. Uduje scored 11 second-half points.