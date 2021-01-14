Darius Bazley with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Darius Bazley (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 01/13/2021
The Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden on Wednesday in a multi-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA. Here are the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal.
Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets made an earth-shattering move, adding James Harden to a roster that already had superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden.
"The disrespect started way before any interview. Just his approach the training camp, showing up the way he did, the antics off the court."
Lost in the chaos of Wednesday’s blockbuster Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets trade that united James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was the involvement of the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.
The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.
There was another young talent the Sixers refused to give up for James Harden.
Wednesday's blockbuster trade sending James Harden to Brooklyn didn't just shake up the NBA, it shook up the Nets roster. Here's what rookie head coach Steve Nash has to work with now.
The Lakers star got inspired in the moment by a teammate's bet.
Payton Pritchard is already turning into a cult hero in Boston. Chris Forsberg breaks down the early returns from the 26th draft pick and compares how Pritchard stacks up against the rest of the NBA's rookie class.
Chicago needs to address the QB position this offseason, where they'll likely be drafting a young QB in the draft. Could it be Mac Jones?
Alabama has not made the hiring of Bill O’Brien official yet, but head coach Nick Saban sounds as if it’s a done deal. O’Brien is expected to get back into coaching in Tuscaloosa as the national champions’ new offensive coordinator, replacing Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian left to become head coach at the University of Texas. The [more]
Get the latest on the injury suffered by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the National Championship Game
The big names are out as networks send their star announcers to Divisional games
With SF 49ers DC Robert Saleh on the cusp of becoming the NY Jets HC, a Jimmy Garoppolo-Sam Darnold swap could make sense for both sides.
The Nets trading for James Harden shows that the team is primed to win an NBA championship but at what cost? SNY's Maria Marino explains that the window to make an NBA Finals run behind Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and now Harden starts now, but a long rebuild will be in store if they come up short.
Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.
In a card stacked with some of the sport's most notable names, Amanda Ribas is gunning for a standout performance at UFC 257.