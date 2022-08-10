In this article:

Texans running back Darius Anderson underwent season-ending knee surgery, according to multiple reports. He dislocated his knee during practice.

Anderson signed with the Texans’ practice squad in 2021 before signing a futures deal after the season.

Anderson was among six running backs on the team’s roster, behind Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead and competing with Dameon Pierce, Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale.

He has also spent time with the Cowboys and Colts but has never played in a regular-season game.

Anderson recently had felony burglary charges dropped after the district attorney’s office found insufficient evidence.

Anderson played at TCU, where he totaled 2,642 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 total touchdowns, before going undrafted in 2020.

Darius Anderson underwent season-ending knee surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk