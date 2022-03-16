The Jaguars’ spending spree is set to continue with cornerback Darious Williams.

According to multiple reports, Williams, who is a Jacksonville native, has agreed to sign with the Jaguars once the new league year starts on Wednesday afternoon. It’s a three-year deal for Williams worth $30 million with $18 million in guaranteed money. The value could rise as high as $39 million.

Williams signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2018 and joined the Rams as a waiver claim during his rookie season. He worked his way into the starting lineup in 2020 and remained there through the team’s Super Bowl win.

Williams has 130 tackles, six interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in 46 career games.

Darious Williams set to sign with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk