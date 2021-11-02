Darious Williams will return to practice this week, status vs. Titans is TBD

The rich just keep on getting richer. Amid all of the ruckus caused by the blockbuster trade for Von Miller, the Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of getting Darious Williams back from injured reserve. He’s missed the last three weeks with an ankle injury and could return in time to play against the Titans on Sunday.

Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that the team will designate Williams to return from IR this week, allowing him to practice. The Rams will then have 21 days to decide whether he’ll be activated off IR, which he certainly will be.

“We’ll start that 21-day clock on Darious Williams, being able to get him back,” McVay said. “And whether he goes or not, I think is going to be a reflection of how he’s feeling and how he responds to the week of preparation and practice.”

Williams has been on injured reserve since the team’s Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks. His status for Week 9’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans is still unknown, as the Rams will have to activate him from injured reserve once they believe he’s ready to return to action.

During the absence of Williams, Robert Rochell and Dont’e Deayon have performed admirably in his place at the cornerback position. That being said, Williams will be a welcomed addition to a defense that is going to ease the pressure on their secondary with the acquisition of Miller.

Over the past two seasons, Williams has been a key cog at the cornerback positon alongside Jalen Ramsey, intercepting a career-high four passes in 2020. While Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day are expected back in Week 9 following a one-game absence for both of them, Williams appears to be inching closer to a return as well.