Darious Williams ranks surprisingly high on PFF’s list of top CBs in NFL

One of the Los Angeles Rams’ most notable signings this offseason was Darious Williams. They decided to bring back the talented cornerback after he was released by the Jaguars, signing him to a three-year deal worth $22.5 million.

Williams left the Rams in 2022 to sign with Jacksonville and return home to Florida, and while his first season with the Jaguars didn’t go as well as expected, he played at a high level in 2023. In fact, he played so well that Pro Football Focus considers him to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL heading into the 2024 season.

PFF recently ranked the top 32 corners in the league and Williams came in surprisingly high: No. 11. That’s only five spots lower than former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and one spot higher than L’Jarius Sneed, who was traded to the Titans this offseason for a third-round pick.

Williams has been one of the league’s best at preventing separation for several years now, but the grades finally caught up with him in 2023. His 85.3 coverage grade ranked tied for fifth among his peers, and now he returns to Los Angeles, where he posted an 81.9 grade in 2019 and an 81.5 grade in 2020.

Williams had one of his best seasons yet in 2023, earning an overall grade of 79.5 – the second-highest of his career. His 85.3 coverage grade was also the best he’s had in the NFL and was tied for fifth at his position – largely thanks to the fact that he only allowed two touchdowns and gave up a completion rate of just 59.3%.

A big reason for his bounce-back year was a full-time move to outside cornerback after the Jags tried to play him in the slot in 2022. That didn’t work, so defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell moved him back outside where he played 979 of his 1,035 snaps.

That was similar to the way the Rams used him in 2021 when he had his breakout season, and he’s expected to remain outside again this year after re-signing with Los Angeles.

