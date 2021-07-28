Darious Williams not worried about contract: ‘If it happens, it happens’

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Darious Williams got a nice raise this offseason when the Rams tendered him at the first-round level as a restricted free agent. He’ll now make $4.766 million in 2021, but the tender comes with no long-term security.

That’s something every NFL player wants and with another strong season at cornerback for the Rams, Williams will almost certainly get the multi-year he deserves. But for now, he’s just focused on what he can control on the field.

He’s not worried about contract talks and will let that end take care of itself.

“I don’t really get into none of that stuff. I just focus on gameplay. If it comes, it comes, but if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I don’t even get into that contract talk,” he told reporters this week.

Williams was asked a follow-up question about whether he wants to stay in Los Angeles beyond 2021. He left no doubt about his feelings, but at the same time, he knows it’s a business.

“Yeah. Obviously, McVay, his staff, everything is family around here it’s real cool, real chill,” he said. “Obviously, I’d love to stay, but you know what I’m saying? I just don’t know that stuff. If it happens, it happens.”

Williams knows Sean McVay, Les Snead and everyone within the Rams’ organization “value me pretty high” based on the first-round tender, which he’s excited about. And after coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens, he’s already exceeded any expectations as a pro.

“I really had no doubts,” Williams said. “I was already playing at a high level. Being undrafted, it’s just things that come with not being drafted. (It doesn’t) mean you can’t live up to expectations or achieve things such as first-round tenders or whatnot, contracts, any of that stuff.”

With Troy Hill gone, Williams should see an uptick in playing time and opportunities in coverage. He had four picks and 14 passes defensed in playing 81% of the defensive snaps, so if his snap count increases this season, those numbers could be even more impressive.

