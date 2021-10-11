Darious Williams will miss this week, could go on injured reserve

The Rams won’t have cornerback Darious Williams in Week 6, and there’s a good chance they won’t have him for the two games after this week.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the team could place Williams on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Short-term injured reserve requires a player to miss a minimum of three games before returning.

Williams played 58 of 65 defensive snaps in Thursday’s victory over the Seahawks. He had four tackles.

Williams, 28, has 29 tackles and two pass breakups this season. He has not missed a game since Week 13 of 2019.

“When you talk about all the different great things that Jalen [Ramsey] has done for our defense, it’s been as a reflection of the flexibility that Darious Williams has,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

McVay said the Rams are “going to explore all measures” to replace Williams, which could mean using a committee approach. Robert Rochell is listed as Williams’ backup, and David Long Jr. also is on the 53-player roster at the position.

