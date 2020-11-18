Darious Williams leads all NFL cornerbacks in this key statistic

Darious Williams plays on a defense that features Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, which has caused him to fly somewhat under the radar. But through nine games, he’s tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions, has broken up 10 passes and allowed a passer rating of only 41.4 in coverage.

Remarkably, his passer rating allowed is the lowest among all NFL cornerbacks this season, edging out second-ranked Bryce Callahan by 4.1. Here’s a list of the top five, which shows just how good Williams has been this season – though many of the top names you’d expect to see are not near the top.

Lowest passer rating allowed by CBs:

1. Darious Williams – 41.4

2. Bryce Callahan – 45.5

3. Bashaud Breeland – 47.3

4. Carlton Davis – 57.1

5. Jamar Taylor – 59.4 pic.twitter.com/Qhc74xHTa3 — PFF (@PFF) November 18, 2020

According to Pro Football Reference, ramsey has allowed a passer rating of 65.3 in coverage. Receivers have only caught 19 of 37 passes (51.4%) against Ramsey this year, while Williams’ completion percentage allowed is slightly higher at 52.6% (20-of-38).

Williams has been overlooked throughout his entire football career, walking on at UAB, going undrafted in 2018 and joining the Rams as a waiver claim as a rookie. He’s since emerged as one of their most important defenders, deserving of Pro Bowl consideration.