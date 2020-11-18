Darious Williams highlighted as a ‘Secret Superstar’ of Week 10

“Secret superstar” may be the best phrase to describe Darious Williams this season. The former undrafted cornerback has broken out in a big way as one of the top young cornerbacks in the game currently.

In Week 10, he was brilliant. He picked off Russell Wilson twice and broke up three total passes, helping lock down Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Seattle’s talented receiving corps. Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire highlighted Williams as one of his “secret superstars” of Week 10, recognizing just how good the Rams cornerback was against Seattle.

This was the best game of Williams’ career — he gave up just two catches on seven targets for 31 yards, eight yards after the catch, and those two interceptions — but on the season, he’s allowed just 18 receptions on 37 targets for 261 yards, 95 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 41.4. That’s the lowest passer rating allowed among cornerbacks taking at least 50% of their defensive snaps this season.

As Farrar points out, Williams has allowed a measly 41.4 passer rating in coverage. Jalen Ramsey gets most of the attention for the Rams, but Williams has been equally good on the other side of the field.

He’s tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions and each one has been worthy of being included in a highlight reel. Just look at these shots from his four picks, which were all either diving or leaping efforts.

Darious Williams’ 4 interceptions have all been magnificent pic.twitter.com/QTAPR3XrIy — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 16, 2020

Williams could’ve had three interceptions against the Seahawks if not for an offsides penalty on Leonard Floyd, which negated a pick. But it came on a free play where Wilson recognized the flag and took a shot he probably otherwise wouldn’t have.

Williams is deserving of Pro Bowl honors, as Ramsey said after Sunday’s win, and it’s now just a matter of him getting enough votes to be selected.