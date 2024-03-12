Darious Williams finalizing deal for second stint with Rams

Darious Williams is preparing to return to the Rams.

A cornerback who played for the Rams from 2018 to 2021, Williams is finalizing a three-year contract to return to the Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams started all 17 games for the Jaguars last year and is expected to be a starter with the Rams as well.

Originally an undrafted rookie who signed with the Ravens, Williams was cut by Baltimore after playing in just three games. The Rams claimed him on waivers and he immediately made an impact, eventually becoming a regular starter for them and starting in their Super Bowl win after the 2021 season. Williams also had a memorable pick-six in the Rams' playoff win over the Seahawks after the 2020 season.

Williams left the Rams for the Jaguars in free agency, and now he's heading back.