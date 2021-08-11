Darious Williams (ankle) and Van Jefferson (COVID-19) miss final practice of camp

The Los Angeles Rams held their final practice of training camp on Tuesday at UC Irvine but two players were held out of the session for injury and COVID-19 reasons. Sean McVay provided an update on Darious Williams and Van Jefferson after practice, but he doesn’t sound overly concerned about either player.

Williams missed practice with what McVay called “a little bit of an ankle,” though he didn’t elaborate further on the injury. Jefferson missed because he’s “just working through some of the COVID stuff.”

“I am confident that he’ll be back,” McVay said. “It was one of those deals where as of right now, if I was leaning toward what I think happened, I think he got a false positive but you have to really wait. His second test came back negative and then we’re really waiting 24 hours to confirm that is a false positive in fact, and we expect him to be able to return with us tomorrow.”

It’s unclear if Jefferson will play in the preseason, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he did as he attempts to push for playing time behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Williams probably won’t play in the preseason as an established starter, so the Rams can take their time with his ankle injury.