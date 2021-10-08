Darious Williams has ankle sprain, unclear if he’ll play in Week 6

Darious Williams left Thursday’s game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury after Taylor Rapp collided with him in the fourth quarter. Williams was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night, which is typically a bad sign for the severity of an injury.

Sean McVay didn’t have an update immediately after the game, but he spoke to reporters Friday to provide more information on Williams’ injury. Williams has an ankle sprain that McVay called “mild,” but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play against the Giants in Week 6.

Rams CB Darious Williams has an ankle sprain, and Sean McVay doesn't know whether he'll be able to play next weekend. Matt Stafford's finger "feels good," McVay said. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 8, 2021

Williams is the Rams’ No. 2 cornerback and a critical part of the defense, especially with Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. struggling. It would be a big blow if he’s unable to play against the Giants next weekend, so at least he has some additional time to rest.