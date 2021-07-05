Darin Ruf's RBI double
Darin Ruf lofts an RBI double to center field and plates Buster Posey to make the Giants' lead 2-0 in the top of the 1st inning
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
The Dodgers won their ninth game in a row and completed a four-game sweep of the Nationals as Albert Pujols delivered the go-ahead hit in the seventh inning.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
A golf pro at a Kennesaw, Georgia, golf club was shot and killed at his course on Saturday.
At this point, does anyone think Paul wants to leave the Suns?
Ho-hum, just another ridiculous goal scored by Messi. The quality of his goals alone is worthy of winning a trophy for Argentina.
The Yankees' pitching did not get the message of the team's players-only meeting early last week.
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
Walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a word as the defending champ? I don’t get it.
Reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott started 34th but made his way to the front to win the Cup Series first race at Road America in 65 years.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are usually better in their approach to media than they showed this week.
See where the other 39 drivers finished Sunday behind winner Chase Elliott in our Road America Cup race results.