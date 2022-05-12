Darien Rencher ‘just wanted an opportunity’ and now he has one

Another former Clemson Tiger is getting his shot in the NFL after the Carolina Panthers extended an invitation to running back Darien Rencher.

After participating in Clemson’s pro day in March, Rencher relayed that he was actively pursuing a career in the NFL, and now he has a chance to make the Panthers roster.

Rencher spent the past six seasons with the Tigers, racking up 437 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries. He was also the recipient of the 2020 Disney Spirit Award, given to college football’s most inspirational figure.

With the invitation, Rencher joins a large group of undrafted Tigers heading to NFL camps, including wide receiver Justyn Ross, linebacker James Skalski, cornerback Mario Goodrich and safety Nolan Turner.

“I just wanted an opportunity,” Rencher said on Twitter.

What a moment! The entire Clemson Football family would like to congratulate @D_Rench_ on being awarded the 2020 Disney Spirit Award—given to college football's most inspirational figure.

