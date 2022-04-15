Darian Thompson visited with Colts on Thursday

The Colts have expressed interest in free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, though no deal has been reached as of yet.

But the club also has met with another potential piece for the secondary this week.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Indianapolis had veteran safety Darian Thompson in for a free-agent visit on Thursday.

Thompson has played the last four seasons with the Cowboys. While he’s mainly played special teams, he also started 11 games for the franchise between 2019 and 2020. Last season, Thompson appeared in just five contests with nearly all of his snaps coming on special teams.

The Giants drafted Thompson in the third round of the 2016 draft and he played two seasons for them, starting all 16 games back in 2017. But he was then waived at the start of the 2018 season with an injury designation.

In all, Thompson’s played 63 games with 28 starts, recording a pair of interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

