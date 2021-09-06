Darian Thompson will have to embrace break-glass status with 2021 Cowboys
During the final cuts for the 53-man roster, Cowboys safety Darian Thompson was released and moved to the practice squad. For a former third-round pick and starter when safety Donovan Wilson went down last year, it’s going to be a change of pace.
Thompson, a Boise State standout, spent his rookie season with the New York Giants battling injuries, but burst onto the scene in his sophomore breakout, totaling a career-high 75 tackles in 2017. In a complete flip, Thompson didn’t make the New York roster for 2018 and found his way to Dallas.
With little opportunity, Thompson earned some playing time as mainly a special teamer in his first season for the Cowboys. After seeing the field in ten games, he signed a two-year extension with Dallas.
Taking over the backup strong safety spot, Thompson represented the “next man up” mantra and become a serviceable safety in a defense that struggled, especially in 2020. Thompson saw his fair share of mistakes and will have to battle his way back to the active roster after the additions of safeties Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse and Israel Mukuamu.
Background Detail
Jersey No.: 23 Position: Safety Age: 27 Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 212 pounds Hometown: Lancaster, California High School: Paraclete College: Boise State Draft: 2016 Draft, Round 3, No. 71 Acquired: 2018 Free Agency
Stats and Salary Details
2020 Stats:
Games Played: 15 Tackles: 43 Passes defended: 1 Interceptions: 1 Forced fumbles: 1
Career Stats:
Games Played: 58 Tackles: 170 Passes defended: 10 Interceptions: 2 Forced fumbles: 1
Dallas Cowboys
Year
Games
Starts
Pass Deflections
Interceptions
FF/FR
PFF Defensive Grades
Sacks
TFLs
Tackles
2020
15
7
1
1
1 FF
0
0
43
2019
15
4
3
0
1 FR
1.5
3
45
2018
15
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
15
7
6
1
0
0
2
75
2016
15
7
0
0
0
0
0
7
Salary Details
Year
PS Base Salary
Prorated SB
G'teed Salary
Cap Number
Age
2021
$252,000
$100,000
$-
$352,000
27
Player Profile
After two seasons seeing consistent playing time for the Cowboys, what will Thompson contribute to the current team? Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had a plan going into the 2021 NFL Draft and he executed it, especially adding an abundance of length on the backend of the defense. Quinn also welcomed familiar faces in Kazee and linebacker Keanu Neal. Thompson has been the collateral damage, moving to the practice squad, and will have to prove his worth to the new defensive patriarchy. Kearse's ability as a special-teamer made Thompson's value dwindle, though as a special teams leader in the past, he could easily see himself brought up for the two-game maximum early in the year. Thompson's job security is slim with just a practice squad contract but it's an advantage for Dallas to have a veteran player of his caliber in the stables. Roster depth is always welcomed, especially in a global pandemic, and Thompson can save the Cowboys staff some sleep if he has to be called up.
1
1